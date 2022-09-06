Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 48,985 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the period. CI&T makes up 1.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CI&T were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 669.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 266,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $23,780,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CI&T by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CI&T Inc has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CI&T

CINT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

