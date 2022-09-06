Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1,528.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE U opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,615. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

