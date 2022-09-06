Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $36.25 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,035 shares during the quarter. JFrog accounts for about 1.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of JFrog worth $36,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in JFrog by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.