Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of TriMas worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriMas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,804,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TriMas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,476 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TriMas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

