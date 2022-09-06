Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exact Sciences worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of EXAS opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.
In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
