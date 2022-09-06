Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 653,778 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 293.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,778 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHLS stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

