Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.