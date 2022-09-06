Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 114,914 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Glacier Bancorp worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

GBCI opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

