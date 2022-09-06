Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 6795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$51.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
