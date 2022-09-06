Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.