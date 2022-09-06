Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
