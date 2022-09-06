Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Grifols Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grifols Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,983,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

