Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 44,943 shares.The stock last traded at $144.31 and had previously closed at $144.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.