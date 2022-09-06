Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.