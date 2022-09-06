Handshake Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $30.22 million and approximately $86,308.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.46 or 0.08328571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00190693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00289700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00768704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00597807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 525,917,074 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

