Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.48

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 69505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

