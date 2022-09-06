Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.48

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 69505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.