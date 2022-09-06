Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $267,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

