Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 496 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

