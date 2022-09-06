Head-To-Head Comparison: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and NaaS Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.10 $109.64 million $1.57 7.13 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perdoceo Education and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 16.08% 18.62% 14.67% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats NaaS Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

