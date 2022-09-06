Head-To-Head Review: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) versus Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Strattec Security 1.55% 3.23% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Holley and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and Strattec Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 0.96 -$27.14 million $0.06 93.33 Strattec Security $452.27 million 0.22 $7.03 million $1.80 14.24

Strattec Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Holley. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Holley has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holley beats Strattec Security on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

