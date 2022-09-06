Head to Head Review: LianBio (LIAN) vs. Its Competitors

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) is one of 950 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LianBio to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of LianBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LianBio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 0 1 3 0 2.75 LianBio Competitors 3031 12911 39035 624 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

LianBio currently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 870.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 99.47%. Given LianBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares LianBio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A -$196.30 million -1.53 LianBio Competitors $1.84 billion $245.67 million -4.11

LianBio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. LianBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LianBio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -50.62% -30.86% LianBio Competitors -3,246.62% -160.05% -24.31%

Summary

LianBio beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

