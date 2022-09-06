Head to Head Survey: CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) vs. Its Rivals

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CIBT Education Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $48.00 million $3.71 million -22.45 CIBT Education Group Competitors $484.38 million -$31.72 million 2.50

CIBT Education Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CIBT Education Group. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

37.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group’s peers have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -2.67% -0.88% -0.35% CIBT Education Group Competitors -3.09% -26.11% -2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CIBT Education Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CIBT Education Group Competitors 160 837 1336 13 2.51

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 42.79%. Given CIBT Education Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIBT Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies; and English as a Second Language, and accounting programs in China. In addition, it recruits international students and on-ground concierge services for various kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

