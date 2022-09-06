Head-To-Head Survey: Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) and The Competition

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 685 3679 8944 254 2.65

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 161.15%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 54.95%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -4.66 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 15.63

Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

