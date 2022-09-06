Healius Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:HLS)

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Healius Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58.

Insider Activity at Healius

In other Healius news, insider Malcolm Parmenter 36,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd.

Healius Company Profile

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

Further Reading

