Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Lifted by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for about 6.0% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.