Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 2,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,605. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

