Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 659,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,152,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

