HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 1326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
