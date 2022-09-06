HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 1326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

