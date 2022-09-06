Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Has $9 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 5.5% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

