Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Sells 55,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 545,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,790,896. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

