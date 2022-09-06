Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.05

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 8697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hilltop by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.