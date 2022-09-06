Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.73

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 26478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $993.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
