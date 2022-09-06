Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.73

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 26478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $993.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

About Himax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

See Also

