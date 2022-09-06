Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 98,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

