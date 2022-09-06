HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 747,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 58.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,899 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HP by 21.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 23.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 17.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 56.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

