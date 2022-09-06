H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. 70,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

