i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIV. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

