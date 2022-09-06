II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

II-VI Stock Performance

IIVIP traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.20. 5,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.52. II-VI has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $305.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

