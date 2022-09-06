Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,011 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £151.65 ($183.24).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 10.83 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,011.83 ($12.23). The stock had a trading volume of 195,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,068.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.01. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,633 ($19.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,540.40 ($18.61).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.