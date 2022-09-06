Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,011 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £151.65 ($183.24).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 10.83 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,011.83 ($12.23). The stock had a trading volume of 195,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,068.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,109.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.01. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,633 ($19.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Close Brothers Group

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,540.40 ($18.61).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

