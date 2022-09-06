Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Insignia Financial’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 107.26, a current ratio of 253.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.
In other Insignia Financial news, insider Renato Mota 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th.
Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.
