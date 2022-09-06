Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.58

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 7779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

