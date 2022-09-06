Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.51

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Separately, TheStreet raised Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $623.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

