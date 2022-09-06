International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Financial Review

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Akamai Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 4.05 $651.64 million $3.52 25.07

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Monetary Systems and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Akamai Technologies 1 6 6 0 2.38

Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $118.21, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 16.18% 16.97% 9.16%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

