International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) PT Raised to $45.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 3,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,793. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,047,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $3,527,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

