Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Karlinski Andrew C

Karlinski Andrew C raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Karlinski Andrew C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 139,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 262,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,520 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.

