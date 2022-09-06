Investors Buy Large Volume of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,118 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,296 put options.

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,273,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,226,000 after buying an additional 396,984 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,628,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,370,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,961,000 after purchasing an additional 491,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,053,000 after buying an additional 372,564 shares during the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XLRE stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 238,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,181. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

