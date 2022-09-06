Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 7.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 300,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,380,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Invitae Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Invitae by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

