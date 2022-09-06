Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Invitation Homes worth $361,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

INVH opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

