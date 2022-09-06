Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,886 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.08% of Invitation Homes worth $264,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after buying an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 246,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:INVH traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,183. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.