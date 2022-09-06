IOI Token (IOI) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. IOI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $587,918.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOI Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00135561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023122 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

