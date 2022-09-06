iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP lowered its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $459,000.

BATS ECH opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

