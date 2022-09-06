iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.98

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 61616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 610,964 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

